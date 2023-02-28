Volleyball

PVL 2023: Bengaluru wins thriller, Calicut into semifinals despite loss

Calicut qualified for the semifinal – the third team to do so – despite the defeat since no other team can catch up with it.

Stan Rayan
KOCHI 28 February, 2023 22:09 IST
Ibin Jose of Bengaluru Torpedoes hits a smash in the match against Calicut Heroes during a Prime Volleyball League match in Kochi on Tuesday.

Ibin Jose of Bengaluru Torpedoes hits a smash in the match against Calicut Heroes during a Prime Volleyball League match in Kochi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H VIBHU/The Hindu

Down in the fifth rung, Bengaluru Torpedoes stunned third-placed Calicut Heroes 3-2 in a thriller in the Prime Volleyball League at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

Despite the result, Calicut qualified for the semifinal – the third team to do so – since no other team can catch up with it. Bengaluru will now have to wait for the result of Wednesday’s match between Mumbai Meteors and Kochi Blue Spikers to know its fate.

READ - PVL 2023: Mumbai Meteors faces Kochi Blue Spikers in do-or-die match 

After losing the first two sets, Calicut made a strong comeback taking the next two and appeared set to take the match when it led 7-4 in the decider, riding on universal Jerome Vinith’s fiery spiking.

A little later, Jerome was blocked by Tsvetelin and Ibin Jose, who impressed with his serves too, while Pankaj was consistent with his spiking from the flanks. The scores were level at 13 and 14 but Alireza’s smash won Bengaluru the next point and the match.

The result: Bengaluru Torpedoes bt Calicut Heroes 3-2 (15-11, 15-11, 13-15, 10-15, 15-14).

