Federation Cup Volleyball: Services beats Railways in men's final, Kerala women triumph

Services men defeated National runner-up Railways in straight sets and won the men's title in the 34 Federation Cup volleyball championship which concluded at the KIIT indoor stadium, Bhubaneswar, on Monday night. Odisha jolted National champion Haryana 3-1 and finished third.

National champion Kerala won the women's title after defeating Railways 3-0 in the round-robin decider. Railways finished runner-up.

The results:

Men's final: Services bt Railways 25-18, 29-27, 25-20. Third place: Odisha bt Haryana 25-19, 13-25, 25-20, 25-20.

Women's round robin, decider: Kerala bt Railways 25-19, 25-19, 25-16.