National Games: Kerala HC dismisses KSVA’s appeal challenging order allowing volleyball players selection

The Kerala High Court has dismissed the Kerala State Volleyball Association’s (KSVA) appeal challenging its recent interim order which allowed players selected by the Kerala State Sports Council (KSSC) to represent the State in the coming National Games in Gujarat.

In its interim order on September 2, the HC had directed the Kerala Olympic Association (KOA) to withdraw the list of players selected by the KSVA for the National Games and send the team picked by the State Volleyball Technical Committee formed by the KSSC.

The KSVA – which itself is under KSSC’s suspension since October 2021 – had picked its team mainly based on performances in the senior Nationals and the Federation Cup held earlier this year and had sent its list to the KOA for the National Games. But since the Volleyball Federation of India’s recognition was suspended by the Union Sports Ministry during that period, these championships were not recognised events.

Hence, the State’s leading players moved court and got an interim order in their favour.

In its appeal, the KSVA had contended that courts were not an appropriate forum to select players and that they did not have the domain to enter the selection process.

And the KOA had argued that the selection was conducted by a committee appointed by the national volleyball federation (VFI). But it did not produce documents to prove this before the court.

Hence the court dismissed KSVA’s appeal.