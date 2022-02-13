National Volleyball Championship: Kerala women beat Railways for fourth successive title

Defending champion Kerala defeated Railways 25-21, 17-25, 25-21, 25-17 and won the women's title in the National senior volleyball championships at the KIIT indoor stadium, Bhubaneswar, on Sunday.

It was Kerala's fourth straight triumph in the Nationals. The Kerala players mainly came from the KSEB and Kerala Police and had K.P. Anusree as the captain and K.S. Jini as the setter.