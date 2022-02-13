Home Volleyball National Volleyball Championship: Kerala women beat Railways for fourth successive title Kerala defeated Railways 25-21, 17-25, 25-21, 25-17 in the women's final to win its fourth successive National senior volleyball championship on Sunday. Stan Rayan BHUBANESWAR 13 February, 2022 19:33 IST Kerala's players mainly came from the KSEB and Kerala Police and had K.P. Anusree as the captain and K.S. Jini as the setter. - Special Arrangement Stan Rayan BHUBANESWAR 13 February, 2022 19:33 IST Defending champion Kerala defeated Railways 25-21, 17-25, 25-21, 25-17 and won the women's title in the National senior volleyball championships at the KIIT indoor stadium, Bhubaneswar, on Sunday.It was Kerala's fourth straight triumph in the Nationals. The Kerala players mainly came from the KSEB and Kerala Police and had K.P. Anusree as the captain and K.S. Jini as the setter.The results:Women's final: Kerala bt Railways 25-21, 17-25, 25-21, 25-17.Third place: Karnataka bt Himachal Pradesh 25-15, 17-25, 30-28, 27-25.Men: Third place: Services bt Tamil Nadu 27-27, 25-18, 25-15. Read more stories on Volleyball. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :