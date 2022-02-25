Prime Volleyball announces Kerala Premier Volleyball League

The founding partners of Prime Volleyball League (PVL) announced the Kerala Premier Volleyball League, which will be a State-based championship and marketed by Baseline Ventures.



The competition will consist of teams from the districts and will be organised in the second half of the current year.



Each of the teams can also select a limited number of players from another state or abroad for the volleyball league. The organisers of the KPVL have already initiated discussions with television channels to broadcast the league. It will also be telecast on an OTT platform.



"It has been absolutely overwhelming to see the response the RuPay Prime Volleyball League has received in the last couple of weeks and we would like volleyball mania to continue throughout the year,” Tuhin Mishra, Co-Founder & MD, Baseline Ventures said.



"Muthoot Pappachan Group is committed to support and promote volleyball in India. In Kerala, the sport is well connected to the grassroots and has a rich legacy of producing outstanding players for the nation,” Kochi Blue Spikers owner Thomas Muthoot said.



“The KPVL will create a big platform for volleyball talents, especially from the state, as we believe the league to be a game changer in popularising the sport,” he said.