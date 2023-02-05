PVL 2023: Ahmedabad Defenders eyes strong start against Hyderabad Black Hawks 

Last year’s runners-up, Ahmedabad Defenders take on a formidable Hyderabad Black Hawks with the teams eager to get their campaign off to a winning start in the second match of the Prime Volleyball League season 2 held at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Both will be looking to put in a dominant performance and assert themselves from the outset.

Angamuthu Ramaswamy, one of the more experienced players in the Ahmedabad set-up, shared his thoughts ahead of the game as he hopes to see them go one step further and bring home the coveted trophy. “Last year, it was tough for us to come so close, hopefully, this year we will get the trophy.”

For the most part, Ahmedabad have retained their squad composition. Angamuthu said, “The coaches want us to use this to our advantage, we already have the coordination with each other and hopefully we can use it to start strong.”

Guru Prasanth, captain of the Hyderabad Black Hawks who also has the enviable reputation of being a match-winner is expecting a hard-fought clash between the two sides. He said, “Ahmedabad are a very good team as we saw last season, their teamwork is one of their core strengths. However, we have drawn up a few strategies and we only need to execute them.”

Guru Prasanth also commended the Black Hawks head coach, Tom Joseph for creating a great environment within the team, which comprises a healthy mix of retained players and new signings. This environment has fermented a lot of confidence within the unit. “He always asks us to play freely, to play our hearts out and not get bogged down by the pressure. This allows us to go out and express ourselves on the court,” he added.

Prime Volleyball League 2023 can be viewed on Sony Sports channels, while Sony LIV will be live streaming the same.