The Prime Volleyball League season 2 will be held across three cities Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi take place from February 4 to March 5.

Kolkata Thunderbolts triumphed in the inaugural season defeating Ahmedabad Defenders 15-13, 15-10, 15-12.

PVL 2023 SCHEDULE | Bengaluru Torpedoes takes on defending champion Kolkata Thunderbolts in season opener

TEAMS TAKING PART IN PVL 2

There are total of eight teams participating in PVL 2023 namely- Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Kolkata Thunderbolt and Mumbai Meteors.

FORMAT AND RULES

The match takes place in a shortened format with the first team to reach 15 points wins the set, even if the difference is of one point.

In the round-robin league phase, each team will go up against the other seven teams and every match will consist of five sets. A 5-0 win earns the team three points, while any other win brings in two points. If there is a tie in points, the total number of sets won will determine the teams’ position.

At the end of the league phase, the top four teams enter the semifinals and the winners advance to the finals where they play for the title. The knockout games will see a best-of-five format, i.e. the first team to win three sets will win the match.

READ | From Rs 5 lakh base price to Rs 12.25 lakh bid, Chirag Yadav ready to soar for Calicut Heroes in PVL

Super Point and Super Serve

Super point, offers the team calling a chance to double their points. However, if that team loses the rally, the opponent wins two points. To use a Super Point, a team must call before it reaches 11 points in the set.

Super Serve is when a team aces the serve with the ball landing on the opponent’s court without anyone touching, earns the serving team two points.

READ MORE | Injured in PVL 1, Rohit Kumar returns as the most expensive player in season 2 auction

When and where will PVL 2023 take place? A total of 31 matches will be played over 26 days in PVL 2023. The matches start at 7 PM, while the double header days will see the second match start at 9 PM. The first 10 matches of the league phase will be played in Bengaluru from February 4 till 12. Hyderabad will host the next 10 games from February 15 to 21. The remaining fixtures from February 24 to March 2 are scheduled to be held in Kochi. Kochi will also host the two semifinals on March 3 and 4, and the final on March 5.