PVL 2022: Ahmedabad Defenders thwarts Calicut Heroes

Ahmedabad Defenders recorded its second victory of the season by securing a hard-fought 12-15, 15-11, 10-15, 15-12, 15-11 win over Calicut Heroes in the Prime Volleyball League clash at the GMC Balayogi Stadium (Gachibowli) here on Wednesday.

In a contest where there was little to separate the two teams, the first set saw an intense struggle to take control. With the scoreline leading10-all, it was Calicut’s Jerome Vinith who played a lead role in putting his team ahead with some telling smashes and lovely placements, while M.C. Mujeeb complemented his effort.

The second set too saw the teams trade the lead till the scoreline read nine-all before the combine of Rodrigo Villalboa and Ryan Meehan pulled off some splendid blocks for Ahmedabad. This allowed the ever-consistent Angamuthu to reign down his trademark smashes from the corners even as defence was equal to the task.

It was then Calicut's turn to bag the third set with Ajith Lal once again being the lead performer and N. Jitin, Mujeeb and Jerome lending the desired support. Ahmedabad led right through the fourth set with a slender margin before breaking away. The combination of Angamuthu, A. Muthuswamy and Shon T. John was effective and that they could even thwart the efficacy of someone like Ajith was a tribute to their skills.

Ahmedabad switched gears in the final set and went on the offensive led by the fiery ‘player of the match’ Angamuthu. There was a chance for Calicut to come back into the match after clinching the super point when Ahmedabad's Manoj served into the net to reduce the scoreline 11-12 for Calicut. However, Shohn was in an unrelenting mood and finished off the match in Ahmedabad's favour in style.