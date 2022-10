Prime Volleyball League 2022 Auctions: Full list of players sold in auction

The Prime Volleyball League 2021 auctions took place on Thursday in Kolkata with international, platinum, gold, silver and bronze category players going under the hammer.

Some players were retained before the auctions including the likes of Ashwal Rai, Jerome Vinith, Naveen Raja Jacob to name a few.

Prime Volleyball League 2022 Auctions Highlights

Retained Players

⦿ Kolkata Thunderbolts - Vinit Kumar, Ashwal Rai and Janshad U.

Vinit Kumar, Ashwal Rai and Janshad U. ⦿ Ahmedabad Defenders- Muthusamy A, Shon T John and S Santhosh,

Muthusamy A, Shon T John and S Santhosh, ⦿ Calicut Heroes- Jerome Vinith and Abil Krishnan.

Jerome Vinith and Abil Krishnan. ⦿ Chennai Blitz- Akhin GS, Naveen Raja Jacob and Pinamma Prashant

Akhin GS, Naveen Raja Jacob and Pinamma Prashant ⦿ Bengaluru Torpedoes - Vinyak Rokhade, B Midhun Kumar, Pankaj Sharma.

- Vinyak Rokhade, B Midhun Kumar, Pankaj Sharma. ⦿ Hyderabad Black Hawks- Guru Prasanth, Anand K and John Joseph

Guru Prasanth, Anand K and John Joseph ⦿ Kochi Blue Spikers- Venu C, Dushyanth G N and Erin Varghese

Venu C, Dushyanth G N and Erin Varghese ⦿ Mumbai Meteors- Anu James, Shameem and S Aravindhan

Here is the full list of overseas players drafted at the 2022 auction

⦿ Hyderabad Black Hawks - Trent O’Dea from Australia, Carlos Andres Zamora from Colombia

Trent O’Dea from Australia, Carlos Andres Zamora from Colombia ⦿ Chennai Blitz- Renato Mendes from Brazil, Moyo Audran from Cameroon

Renato Mendes from Brazil, Moyo Audran from Cameroon ⦿ Kochi Blue Spikers- Eduardo Romay from Peru, Walter Da Cruz from Brazil

Eduardo Romay from Peru, Walter Da Cruz from Brazil ⦿ Calicut Heroes- Jose Antonio Sandoval from Cuba, Matt Hilling from USA

Jose Antonio Sandoval from Cuba, Matt Hilling from USA ⦿ Bengaluru Torpedoes- Sebastian Giraldo from Colombia, Alirza Abaldoch from Iran

Sebastian Giraldo from Colombia, Alirza Abaldoch from Iran ⦿ Kolkata Thunderbolts- Jose Verdi from Venezuela, Cody Caldwell from Cuba

Jose Verdi from Venezuela, Cody Caldwell from Cuba ⦿ Mumbai Meteors- Brandon Greenway from USA, Hiroshi Centellas from Cuba

Brandon Greenway from USA, Hiroshi Centellas from Cuba ⦿ Ahmedabad Defenders- Danial Motazedi from Iran, Andrew Kohut James from USA

Here is the full list of domestic players sold at the 2022 auction-

Platinum category- 8 lakh(base price)

Rohit Kumar (Kochi Blue Spikers) and Ranjit Singh (Hyderabad Black Hawks) are the most expensive players from the platinum category.

Player Team Auction Price (in Rs) Rohit Kumar Kochi Blue Spikers 17.5 lakh LM Manoj Ahmedabad Defenders 8.75 lakh Karthik A Mumbai Meteors 10 lakh Ranjit Singh Hyderabad Black Hawks 12.25 lakh

Gold category- 5 lakh (base price)

Chirag Yadav (Calicut Heroes) and Vipul Kumar (Kochi Blue Spikers) are the most expensive players in the gold category.

Player Team Auction Price (in Rs) Vipul Kumar Kochi Blue Spikers 10.75 lakh M Ashwin Raj Calicut Heroes 6.7 lakh Rahul K Kolkata Thunderbolts 7 lakh Chirag Yadav Calicut Heroes 12.25 lakh Amit Gulia Mumbai Meteors 7.10 lakh Hardeep Singh Mumbai Meteors 6.60 lakh Angamuthu Ahmedabad Defenders 7.40 lakh Rohit P Mumbai Meteors 5 lakh

Silver category- 3 lakh (base price)

Player Team Auction Price (in Rs) Mohan Ukkrapandian Calicut Heroes 3 lakh Jithin N Mumbai Meteors 5.30 lakh Prasanna Raja A A Chennai Blitz 4.10 lakh Hariharan Kolkata Thunderbolts 3.30 lakh Lal Sujan MV Hyderabad Black Hawks 4.50 lakh Mohamed Riyazudeen Chennai Blitz 6.60 lakh Ashamatullah Hyderabad Black Hawks 5.30 lakh Sethu TR Bengaluru Torpedoes 9.75 lakh Ibin Jose Bengaluru Torpedoes 3 lakh Arun Zacharias Siby Hyderabad Black Hawks 4 lakh Saurabh Maan Hyderabad Black Hawks 3 lakh Shafeeque Rahman Calicut Heroes 3.60 lakh Jishnu PV Bengaluru Torpedoes 3 lakh Lavmeet Katariya Calicut Heroes 3.90 lakh Fayis Kochi Blue Spikers 3 lakh Mujeeb MC Bengaluru Torpedoes 3 lakh Ramanathan Chennai Blitz 3 lakh Abdul Raheem Mumbai Meteors 3 lakh

Unsold players brought back for 2 lakh (base price)

Player Team Auction Price (in Rs) Deepesh Sinha Kolkata Thunderbolts 2 lakh Ansab O Calicut Heroes 2 lakh Prabakaran Calicut Heroes 5.5 lakh Ratheesh CK Mumbai Meteors 2 lakh Varun GS Hyderabad Black Hawks 2 lakh

Bronze category 2 lakh (base price)