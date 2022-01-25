Prime Volleyball League: Hyderabad Black Hawks up against Kochi Blue Spikers in opening match

The Prime Volleyball League, which is scheduled to take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium will see ​the home team of Hyderabad Black Hawks taking on the mighty Kochi Blue Spikers in the opening fixture. The tournament will consist of a total of 24 matches spread over 23 days.

Each of the seven franchises - Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes and Kolkata Thunderbolts - will play a single round-robin before the top four teams in the league stage qualify for the semifinals. The finals will be played on 27 February 2022.

Prime Volleyball League should move to 25-point sets in future, says Karthik

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce the schedule of the first season of RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23. We have been eagerly waiting to finalize the fixtures, and now we are completely prepared to set the ball rolling in the tournament. We are certain that the competition is going to be a fantastic one, and I would like to wish all the players the very best of luck," said Joy Bhattacharya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League.