Prime Volleyball League: Kolkata Thunderbolts has "high calibre" players, says Head-Coach

Kolkata Thunderbolts head coach Sunny Joseph is optimistic about his side’s chances in the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) despite the obstacles posed by Covid during the preparation phase.

Sunny said Thunderbolts had the potential to finish well in the league.

“The time for preparations was less. Covid was a big problem because of which we had to shift our camp from Kochi to Hyderabad. We lost so many practice sessions due to this. Still, we are prepared and I expect my team to be in the final,” Sunny said at a virtual press conference on Saturday.

“First we have to beat Calicut Heroes (on February 7), then we will have different strategies for different teams.”

Sunny backed his players to do well. “All 12 are key players. They are of equal standard. All of them are players of high caliber,” he added.

Ashwal Rai, who was named the captain of Thunderbolts, said, “It’s a proud moment for me. I will try to carry out my responsibility well. Sunny Sir has trained us well. Our team bonding is one of the strengths of the side.”

Pawan Kumar Patodia, a Thunderbolts’ co-owner, praised the all-round training method adopted by the team.

About the franchise’s long-term vision, another co-owner Vineet Bhandari informed that the Thunderbolts would set up academies in eastern and north-eastern parts of the country. He said Thunderbolts had an offer under which an Italian trainer would train its coaches.