PVL: Kolkata Thunderbolts survives Calicut Heroes fightback

Kolkata Thunderbolts scored a thrilling 15-13, 12-15, 15-10, 12-15, 15-13 win over Calicut Heroes in the Rupay Prime Volleyball League championship at GMC Balayogi Stadium (Gachibowli) here on Monday.

It was a contest which saw the Kolkata outfit come up with a poor display in serving and owed its win to the spiking prowess of ‘player of the match’ and captain Ashwal Rai.

With Mohammad Riyazudeen and Aravindhan doing a splendid job as blockers, Ashwal had the liberty to come up with those telling spikes every time Kolkata was under some sort of pressure because of that weak link - serve.

For Calicut, which was without the services of Olympian David Lee, it was an outstanding display by the brilliant spiker C. Ajith Lal, who repeatedly split the rival defence with some stunning smashes. Getting solid support from Jerome Vinith, M.V. Sujan Lal, M.C. Mujeeb, K. Rahul at the net, Ajith was exceptional.

With the scores reading two-sets all, the final set saw lead change sides frequently and Calicut even led 11-8 at one stage only to

fritter away the advantage as Ashwal rose to the occasion not just with his power and precision but touch too as once when he jumped up only to fake a spike with a roll of the wrists to stun the rival defence.

And, it was an anticlimax in the final moments with the scores tied 13-all, Ajith, who leapt in the air only to see his spike go out to the delight of Kolkata which eventually wrapped up the match with Ashwal giving the finishing touch.

