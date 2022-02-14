PVL 2022: Calicut Heroes beat Bengaluru Torpedoes to snap winless streak

Calicut Heroes recorded its first win in three matches, defeating Bengaluru Torpedoes 15-12, 15-12, 15-9, 14-15, 15-13 in the Rupay Prime Volleyball League championship at the GMC Balayogi Stadium (Gachibowli) here on Monday.

The presence of Olympian David Lee clearly gave a reassuring touch to Heroes in the forecourt as he played a significant role in the company of the consistent duo of M.V. Sujan Lal and M.C. Mujeeb in defence.

Lee, along with Aaron Koubi, showed his class repeatedly, not just with the power but the ease with which he rolled the ball over into the vacant spots with his finger-touch.

Heroes were clearly the more dominant side, with captain Jerome Vinith, who was player of the match, once again revelling with his awesome spiking, mostly from the right corner of the forecourt.

ALSO READ: PVL 2022: Hyderabad Black Hawks routs Chennai Blitz

Torpedoes could put up some fight in the first three sets thanks primarily due to the brilliance of Pankaj Sharma, captain Ranjith Singh as setter but it was Sarang Shantilal who was the surprise package for the team as an attacker.

What clearly decided the issue in Heroes' favour was the consistency in picking up points with the ever-reliable and powerful Ajith Lal coming up with his trademark spikes clearly unsettling the Torpedoes' defence, where even someone like P. Rohit struggled.

The consolation for Torpedoes was that it won the fourth set in a closely-fought battle. With the scores tied 14-all, Heroes’ Jerome served into the net to provide some cheer in what was otherwise a disappointing evening for Torpedoes, who suffered their second defeat in four games.