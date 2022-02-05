PVL 2022: Villalboa, Bruno Da Silva confident ahead of Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz clash

Ahmedabad Defenders and Chennai Blitz are all set to take on each other in the second fixture of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Ahmedabad Defenders' Rodrigo Villalboa of Argentina and Chennai Blitz's Bruno Da Silva from Brazil said they enjoyed the training with the Indian players in their respective teams.

"This is my first visit to India. My experience in India has been beautiful so far. I am really excited to start the league. Everyone here is always happy,” Villalboa said.

“Whether we are training or doing anything else, everyone is always smiling. The Indian players here are very good. They practice very well. We have practice sessions in the morning, afternoon and evening, and that's really good for me. The more we practice, the better we will play in the match," he said.

For his part, Bruno Da Silva said that he had great expectations from the Chennai Blitz.

“I am feeling great before our first match. The Chennai Blitz team has been very welcoming towards Fernando Gonzalez and myself. I have good expectations from our side because I know that we have a really good team. It's a very exciting time for us and it's been really good to play with the boys and to hang out with,” he explained.

"I have played volleyball for 18 years. I started playing volleyball for the first time with a club in Buenos Aires in Argentina. I started playing there in 2003. I stayed in Vélez Sársfield for five years and then I moved to other clubs later on,” Villalboa said.

“I used to play football before taking up volleyball. A coach in my first club saw my good height and asked me to start playing volleyball and that's how it all started,” he added.

The Attacker, who played for the Argentina team for the first time in 2015, feels that PVL will help all the players a lot.

“The players are strong and good here. Every match is going to be very important for all teams. Every match will be like the final for us,” Villalboa said.

"Football is the major sport in Brazil. I used to play football for a B club over there. Unfortunately, I had to stop playing football as my parents had to move to a place which didn't have a football team,” he recalled.

“Then one day, I went to watch my cousin practice volleyball with her club team and they had a player missing, so they asked me to play. The coach of that team motivated me to start playing volleyball professionally. He told me that I could get anything in life through volleyball if I put in the time and worked hard. I sticked with the plan and here I am,” he said.