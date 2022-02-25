PVL 2022: Kolkata Thunderbolts thumps Calicut Heroes to set up final against Ahmedabad Defenders

Kolkata Thunderbolts produced a clinical display to outsmart Calicut Heroes with a 16-14, 15-10, 17-15 win in the second semifinal of the Rupay Prime Volleyball League championship at GMC Balayogi Stadium (Gachibowli) here on Friday.

Thunderbolts will take on Ahmedabad Defenders in the final on Sunday.

It was Heroes which led 10-7 in the first set thanks to the combine of David Lee, captain Jerome Vinith and Ajith Lal only to see a spirited comeback by Thunderbolts, for whom Ashwal Rai produced two impressive spikes at a critical juncture to level the scores at 14-all.

AS IT HAPPENED

Then to the dismay of Heroes, Jerome’s spike went out and Rahul came up with a booming serve to clinch the set for Thunderbolts.

In the second set, it were the Heroes again who were off to a good start, taking a 4-1 lead before the brilliance of Rai and a terrific show of power and smart play by Mathew August saw Thunderbolts dominate the latter half of the set with setter Janshad lending admirable support.

With Vinit Kumar complementing Mathew with his awesome spikes, Thunderbolts won the second set comfortably.

The third set saw Heroes take a convincing 7-0 lead in a hurry with Lee, Jerome excelling with their double blocks too besides coming up with big smashes.

Then, there was a turn around with Thunderbolts’ Ashwal showing his class at the net and Rahul again coming up with big serves.

Ironically, the ever-reliable Lee commited a net fault in his attempt to block a Vinit spike at 15-16 to signal Thunderbolts’ emphatic win.

Vinit Kumar and Janshad were adjudged joint winners of the ‘player of the match’ award.