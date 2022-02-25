Prime Volleyball PVL 2022 Semifinal 2 LIVE: Kolkata Thunderbolts wins first set against Calicut Heroes

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Prime Volleyball League 2022 semifinals between Kolkata Thunderbolts and Calicut Heroes.

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Calicut Heroes

FIRST SET

16-14 Kolkata wins the first set. Rahul turns the heat on as he aces his serve as the Calicut libero Ramanathan is unable to receive it.

Review called by Calicut.

15-14 Double block, but the spike error from Jerome Vinith.

14-14 A longer set as a difference of two points needed for a team to win the set.

13-13 Kolkata captain Ashwal Rai targets empty space as no one near the ball.

12-12 SUPER SERVE FOR MATTHEW. KOLKATA EQUALISES. MATTHEW GETS FOUR CONSECUTIVE POINTS FOR KOLKATA WITH A CONTACT LESS SUPER SERVE.

10-12 SUPER POINT FOR KOLKATA! Matthew spikes the ball in the empty space.

7-9 Olympian David Lee scores point for Calicut by tricking the opposition with a drop shot as the ball lands in the empty space.

7-8 Vinit deliberately aims for the blockers as the ball goes out.

6-8 Jerome gets back at Kolkata as the two teams head for technical time-out.

6-6 Vignesh makes a service mistake as Kolkata gets a point, but makes amends by getting the next point for Calicut.

4-4 Calicut Heroes captain Jerome Vinith spikes the ball as the Heroes equalises.

3-2 Birthday boy Vinit Kumar gets two points on trot as he spikes on the empty areas.

The LINE UPS ARE OUT!

No change for the Kolkata Thunderbolts, while Arun Zacharias comes in for Calicut Heroes.

Road to semifinals- Kolkata Thunderbolts- Kolkata Thunderbolts bt Kochi Blue Spikers 3-2 (13-15, 15-11, 15-13, 15-8, 10-15) Ahmedabad Defenders bt Kolkata Thunderbolts 3-2 (7-15, 15-10, 15-13, 15-14, 10-15). Hyderabad Black Hawks bt Kolkata Thunderbolts 3-2 (15-8, 13-15, 15-9, 15-12, 8-15). Kolkata Thunderbolts bt Bengaluru Torpedoes 4-1 (15-13, 15-7, 9-15, 15-12, 15-10). Kolkata Thunderbolts bt Chennai Blitz 4-1 (10-15, 15-11, 15-10, 15-12, 15-13). Kolkata Thunderbolts bt Calicut Heroes 3-2 (15-13, 12-15, 15-10, 12-15, 15-13). Calicut Heroes- Calicut Heroes bt Hyderabad Black Hawks 5-0 (15-14, 15-10, 15-14, 15-14, 15-9). Calicut Heroes bt Kochi Blue Spikers 3-2 (15-12, 15-9, 9-15, 9-15, 15-11.) Chennai Blitz bt Calicut Heroes 3-2 (15-14, 15-9, 15-14, 10-15, 12-15) Calicut Heroes bt Bengaluru Torpedoes 4-1 (15-12, 15-12, 15-9, 14-15, 15-13) Ahmedabad Defenders bt Calicut Heroes 3-2 (12-15, 15-11, 10-15, 15-12, 15-11) Kolkata Thunderbolts bt Calicut Heroes 3-2 (15-13, 12-15, 15-10, 12-15, 15-13).

Previous Clash:

Last time the two teams played against each other, Kolkata Thunderbolts scored a thrilling 15-13, 12-15, 15-10, 12-15, 15-13 win over Calicut Heroes.

It was a contest which saw the Kolkata outfit come up with a poor display in serving and owed its win to the spiking prowess of ‘player of the match’ and captain Ashwal Rai.

With Mohammad Riyazudeen and Aravindhan doing a splendid job as blockers, Ashwal had the liberty to come up with those telling spikes every time Kolkata was under some sort of pressure because of that weak link – serve.

For Calicut, which was without the services of Olympian David Lee, it was an outstanding display by the brilliant spiker C. Ajith Lal, who repeatedly split the rival defence with some stunning smashes. Getting solid support from Jerome Vinith, M.V. Sujan Lal, M.C. Mujeeb, K. Rahul at the net, Ajith was exceptional.

With the scores reading two-sets all, the final set saw lead change sides frequently and Calicut even led 11-8 at one stage only to fritter away the advantage as Ashwal rose to the occasion not just with his power and precision but touch too as once when he jumped up only to fake a spike with a roll of the wrists to stun the rival defence.

And, it was an anticlimax in the final moments with the scores tied 13-all, Ajith, who leapt in the air only to see his spike go out to the delight of Kolkata which eventually wrapped up the match with Ashwal giving the finishing touch.

- V.V. Subrahmanyam