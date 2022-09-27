Volleyball

Prime Volleyball League season 2 auction to be held on October 13

The Prime Volleyball League season 2’s auction is set to happen on October 13.

Team Sportstar
27 September, 2022 19:13 IST
Kolkata Thunderbolts won the inaugural Rupay Prime Volleyball League. (FILE)

Kolkata Thunderbolts won the inaugural Rupay Prime Volleyball League. (FILE) | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Earlier this month, the teams announced their list of retained players for the second edition of the tournament.

The defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts retained a Universal, blocker and setter- Vinit Kumar, Ashwal Rai and Janshad U.

Captain Muthusamy Appavu, Shon T John and S Santhosh were retained by the runners-up Ahmedabad Defenders, while Calicut Heroes opted to keep only two players Jerome Vinith and Abil Krishnan MP.

Chennai Blitz picked Akhin GS, Naveen Raja Jacob and Pinamma Prashant, on the other hand, Bengaluru Torpedoes took Vinyak Rokhade, B Midhun Kumar, Pankaj Sharma.

The ‘emerging player of the season’ Guru Prasanth, Anand and John Joseph were retained by Hyderabad Black Hawks, while Kochi Blue Spikers libero Venu C, along with Dushyanth and Erin Vargheese.

