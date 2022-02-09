PVL 2022: After our win against Kochi, we gained lot of confidence, says Hyderabad Black Hawks’ Rohith Kumar

Hyderabad Black Hawks takes on Ahmedabad Defenders in the sixth match of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Thursday.

"After winning our first match against Kochi Blue Spikers, we have gained a lot of confidence. We were quite happy to start with a win, and we have been preparing well for our next match against Ahmedabad Defenders. We will definitely give our 100 per cent and try to win our next game as well,” Black Hawks’ Rohith Kumar said.

"I was motivated to start playing volleyball after watching a few athletes play the game in my village. I started playing the game in my school,” he said about his own career. “After completing my 10th standard, I went for SAI Kurukshetra trials. After getting selected, I started practicing at SAI and thereafter moved through the ranks in volleyball,” he said.

The 25-year-old also spoke about the challenges he has faced in his volleyball career so far.

“There is always a concern about injuries. After incurring an injury, there's always pressure about how and by when we can recover,” Rohith said. “ My family lives in a village in Karnal district, Haryana, and my father is a farmer. It was difficult to acquire expensive shoes and playing kits sometimes. But my family has always supported me throughout my volleyball career,” he said.

"Whenever I needed something, I used to ask my elder brother and he used to speak to my father and give me the thing I needed. My elder brother has supported me a lot. He also used to play volleyball at one point, but now he runs his own business,” Rohith recalled.

"Volleyball players can secure their future through the RuPay Prime Volleyball League. The tournament will also motivate the youngsters in India to start playing the game of volleyball. The league is a great platform for volleyball players,” he concluded.