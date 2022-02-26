PVL 2022: Ahmedabad Defenders faces high-flying Kolkata Thunderbolts in final

Kolkata Thunderbolts will take on Ahmedabad Defenders in the final of the inaugural Rupay Prime Volleyball League championship at the GMC Balayogi Stadium (Gachibowli ) here on Sunday.

Speaking on the eve of the final, Defenders captain Muthuswamy said his team had been showing excellent coordination right through and hoped it would continue to do so in the big final.

READ | PVL 2022: Kolkata Thunderbolts thumps Calicut Heroes to set up final against Ahmedabad Defenders

“Yes, there have been some mistakes in defence. We are working out on this area before the final,” he said.

On combining so well with the brilliant spiker Shon T. John, Muthuswamy said he was glad there had been such coordination and hoped it would continue for one more day to clinch the trophy too.

Defenders coach S. Dakshinamoorthy said the exciting format of the League itself gave a new dimension to the sport itself. “We were rated as underdogs before the League, but our players gave their best, exhibited great volleyball to reach the final. It shows the depth and quality of the team,” he said.

“Yes getting one day of extra preparations (after the semifinal) should be a plus for our preparations,” the coach said.

For his part, Angamuthu, Defenders’ star attacker, said the players never expected to play in this kind of a League. “The kind of exposure, the quality of training and the bonding amongst players is just amazing. Earlier we used to feel jealous about other sports having these kinds of Leagues. Now, we have no regrets,” he said.

READ | PVL 2022: Ahmedabad Defenders defeats Hyderabad Black Hawks to enter final

Thunderbolts captain Ashwal Rai said they earned a lot of respect after beating a big team like Calicut Heroes in the semifinal.

“We proved that we come good against the best. And, I feel the best is yet to come,” he said. “We want to carry the positives of the semifinal win into the final and don’t repeat the few mistakes we committed earlier,” he added.

“In our team, the bonding is so good and the confidence is high. We are very well balanced and it is one last and most important match (final). Hopefully, we should win the trophy too,” Ashwal said.