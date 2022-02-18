PVL 2022: Calicut Heroes trounces Kochi Blue Spikers, keeps Knockout hopes alive

Calicut Heroes raised the bar under pressure to record a 15-12, 15-9, 9-15, 9-15, 15-11 win against Kochi Blue Spikers and keep its hopes of alive making it to the knockout phase in the Rupay Prime Volleyball League championship at GMC Balayogi Stadium (Gachibowli) here on Friday.

In a must win game after three loses from four previous games, Heroes was off to a confident start winning the first two sets thanks to the awesome striking prowess of captain Jerome Vinith, M.C. Mujeeb and Ajith Lal with setter Sujan Lal proving to be an admirable foil.

READ | PVL 2022: Chennai Blitz stuns Calicut Heroes, registers first win



If Heroes thought, it would be a cakewalk it was not to be as a rejuvenated Spikers came back into the contest thanks primarily due to the super show by Erin Varghese, Deepesh Kumar and Abdul Raheem showing the desired coordination.

Spikers won the next two sets to take the issue into the decider.

Surprisingly despite Jerome Vinith not playing in the final set, Heroes showed the needed fighting qualities to break away after the scores were tied quite a few times and it was Abhil Krishnan who ensured that Jerome’s absence was not felt combining power and precision in picking the gaps. Thanks to him, Heroes won the crucial super point at 11-10 to make it 13-10 in his team’s favour.

READ | PVL 2022: "Playing as one unit helped us against Chennai Blitz," says Kochi Blue Spikers' Cody Caldwell



And, to the delight of Heroes camp, Spikers’ Raheem served into thenet and soon Ajith Lal came up with his trademark spike to clinch the set and the match.

For Spikers, this was the third loss in four games.