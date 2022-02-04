PVL 2022: August feels Ashwal can be one of the greats

Prime Volleyball League (PVL) outfit Kolkata Thunderbolts’ American middle blocker Matthew August feels his team captain Ashwal Rai can achieve great heights if he gets the right kind of exposure.

August – who bagged a silver medal in the NORCECA championship with the USA National team in 2019 and played in the USA professional league National Volleyball Association (NVA) and the Czech Republic league (Extraliga) – is delighted to know that fellow middle blocker Ashwal is keen to learn from him.

“He is one of the most talented and gifted athletes I have seen in volleyball. As a middle blocker, it is fun watching him play. He is a very unique athlete – very tall, strong and a high jumper. I am learning from him right now. But I will help him as much as possible if he wants and wherever he needs.

“Because I think he can be one of the greats of the sport in general in the whole world. If he gets the exposure that he deserves, he can do amazing things for volleyball,” August said responding to a query from The Hindu.

The 25-year-old, who switched to coaching to take care of his mental health after spending two years overseas playing for nine to 10 months a year, looked forward to playing again in the PVL.

“My experience (here) has been amazing so far… In Europe, you have people from all over the world come in and share their experiences. You learn a lot of different things. Having the foreigners here is doing the same thing for the Indian players.

“I share my ideas with younger middles (middle blockers) and I am learning from them as well. Just take different styles of what they are doing.”

August said more exposure could improve the standard of Indian volleyball players.

“The more players you get, the stronger this country will be. That is the key to expanding any nation's volleyball community and expertise. It's just the exposure that can take them forward.

“Skill level is amazing (here). All these players are very passionate about the game, very athletic.

“I am very keen to see the athleticism and strengths of other Indian players. From the foreigner side, I know most of the foreigners. And I know they will help the teams they are in. This league is going to be very strong,” he said.