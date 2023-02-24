PVL 2023: Jerome inspires Calicut Heroes to victory against Chennai Blitz

International Jerome Vinith was in fine nick as Calicut Heroes defeated Chennai Blitz 4-1 in the Prime Volleyball League at the Rajiv Gandhi indoor stadium here on Friday.

It was Calicut’s fourth win from five matches and carried it to the second place in the eight-team league while Chennai, which has lost five of its six matches, continued to languish in the seventh spot

“It was a nice feel playing in front of the home crowd but we were a bit nervous too since we wanted to confirm the semifinal spot,” said Jerome after the victory.

Jerome was the star of the day as the Chennai blockers could not do much against his crosscourt spiking. The universal used the flanks nicely and often found the edge of the block. Ukkrapandian, apart from his smart setting, also did a good job in the blocking department with Shafeeq Rahman while Cuban blocker Sandoval put up a strong wall.

Calicut was clearly the stronger side but there were moments when one felt that the team allowed things to drift a bit which allowed Chennai to bounce back. The third set was a classic case. Calicut led 10-5 but it allowed Chennai to level at 12 before it recouped and won the set

RESULT: Calicut Heroes bt Chennai Blitz 4-1 (13-15, 15-8, 15-14, 15-13, 15-8)