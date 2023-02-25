PVL 2023: Kochi Blue Spikers upsets Calicut Heroes in derby thriller

Kochi Blue Spikers tasted its first victory in the RuPay Prime Volleyball League this season and it came with a shocking 3-2 victory over Calicut Heroes at the Rajiv Gandhi indoor stadium here on Saturday.

Not many expected Calicut to lose the Southern derby, not after its international Jerome Vinith’s sparkling show. Jerome kept troubling the rival blockers with his diagonal smashes all through the match.

Kochi tried everything to stop him, it erected a hard attacking block and when it failed, it put up a soft block but with the back court not offering much support, Jerome had a whale of a time. On the other side of the net, Shubham Chaudhary and Erin Varghese stood out for Kochi..

But the match turned sharply in the decider where the scores were level early but where Calicut also held a 10-7 lead at one point. But a little later, Brazilin’s Walter’s smash came with a super point and took the home side to 13-11. Kochi hung on to it to win the match.

Calicut is now on the third spot in the eight-team table with eight points while Kochi moved up a rung to the seventh with two points.

The result: Kochi Blue Spikers bt Calicut Heroes 3-2 (15-13, 14-15, 12-15, 15-7, 15-11).