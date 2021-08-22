Home Volleyball Sameer to lead India in U-19 World volleyball championship Delhi's Sameer Chaudhary will lead the Indian team in the FIVB World U-19 volleyball championship which will be held in Tehran from August 24 to September 2. Team Sportstar 22 August, 2021 18:54 IST India is in Group 'A' and has host Iran, Nigeria, Poland and Guatemala for company. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar 22 August, 2021 18:54 IST Delhi's Sameer Chaudhary will lead the Indian team in the FIVB World under-19 volleyball championship which will be held in Tehran from August 24 to September 2.Achyuta Samanta, the president of the Volleyball Federation of India, announced the team on Sunday.India is in Group 'A' and has host Iran, Nigeria, Poland and Guatemala for company.The Team Sandeep (Raj), Sameer Chaudhary (captain, Del), Aman Kumar (Har), Harshit Giri (Chd), Ajay Kumar (Har), Tanish Choudhary (Del), Joshnoor Dhindsa (Pun), Jibin Job (Ker), Dushyant Singh (Raj), Srinath Selvakumar (TN), Dibyam Shahi (UP), Chikkanna Venu (libero, TN).Officials: Pritam Singh Chauhan (head coach), Praveen Kumar Sharma & Bijoy Babu (assistant coaches), Gaganendu Dash (manager), Digvijay Singh Rathore (physiotherapist). Read more stories on Volleyball. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :