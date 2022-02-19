VFI to organise another Federation Cup next month

The 34 Federation Cup volleyball is currently on in Bhubaneswar but the Volleyball Federation of India will conduct another one early next month.

The 35 Federation Cup will be held at Bhilwara in Rajasthan from March 9 to 15. That will mean having two Federation Cups in about a month's time. In fact, it will be three major national events in a month's time for the 70 Senior Nationals were held in Bhubaneswar from February 7 to 13.

“The Federation Cup which is going on now was supposed to have been held last year but we could not hold it owing to the coronavirus lockdown. That is why we are organising it here now. And the teams qualified for it from the 69 Senior Nationals held last year,” Ramavatar Singh, the VFI's CEO, told The Hindu.

He said the top eight men's teams from the recent 70 Nationals and the top four women's sides along with the host team will play next month's Federation Cup in Bhilwara.