Haryana and Kerala flourish at the 69th National volleyball championships in Bhubaneshwar Defending men's champion, Tamil Nadu bowed out against Haryana in the quarter-final while Kerala men and Railways played a two-hour thriller for bronze. Team Sportstar KOCHI 11 March, 2021 20:05 IST Haryana men and Kerala women won the 69 National volleyball championships at the KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, on Thursday evening.Both the finals were won in straight sets with Haryana beating Assam and women's defending champion Kerala prevailing over Railways to complete a hat-trick of triumphs. Meanwhile, the Kerala men defeated Railways 36-38, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 15-12 in a two-hour thriller for the bronze.Tamil Nadu, the men's defending champion, had lost to Haryana in the quarterfinal.The results:Men's final: Haryana bt Assam 25-23, 25-18, 25-19.Women's final: Kerala bt Railways 25-20, 27-25, 25-13.Wedneday's results: Semifinals: Men: Haryana bt Railways 3-1, Assam bt Kerala 3-2.Women: Kerala bt Himachal Pradesh 3-0, Railways bt West Bengal 3-0.