Haryana and Kerala flourish at the 69th National volleyball championships in Bhubaneshwar

Haryana men and Kerala women won the 69 National volleyball championships at the KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, on Thursday evening.

Both the finals were won in straight sets with Haryana beating Assam and women's defending champion Kerala prevailing over Railways to complete a hat-trick of triumphs. Meanwhile, the Kerala men defeated Railways 36-38, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 15-12 in a two-hour thriller for the bronze.

Tamil Nadu, the men's defending champion, had lost to Haryana in the quarterfinal.