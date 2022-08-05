India will complete 75 years of Independence this year. Here is a series acknowledging 75 great sporting achievements by Indian athletes. Sportstar will present one iconic sporting achievement each day, leading up to August 15, 2022

August 5, 2021: Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins wrestling silver at the Tokyo Olympics

Ravi Kumar Dahiya settled for the silver medal after losing 7-4 to World champion Zaur Uguev of Russia in the keenly-fought men’s 57kg freestyle title clash of the Tokyo Olympics.

He became only the second Indian wrestler, after Sushil Kumar, to get a Games silver.

In the much anticipated contest, Uguev took an early lead by pushing Ravi out of the circle twice. Ravi, a Worlds bronze medallist and a two-time Asian champion, caught up with the Russian through a fine takedown from the left.

Sooner than later, Uguev restored his lead to go into the second period with a 4-2 advantage.

The Russian surprised Ravi with one of his fine moves and extended his lead to 5-2. He inflated his lead with another takedown.

Ravi gave his best to break the solid defence of Uguev and reduce the margin to 7-4. The Indian wrestled his heart out in the closing seconds but could not stop Uguev from achieving the rare honour of being a World and Olympic champion.

Before reaching the summit clash, Ravi had beaten Pan American silver medallist Colombian Oscar Tigreros 13-2, Bulgarian Individual World Cup bronze medallist Georgi Vangelov 14-4 and double Worlds medallist Kazakh Nurislam Sanayev ‘by fall’.