Wrestling Nationals: Aman Sehrawat retains 57kg title on opening day

World under-23 champion Aman Sehrawat fought back to win his semifinal and final bouts to retain the men’s freestyle 57kg title on the opening day of the National wrestling championships at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

Aman, hailing from the Chhatrasal akhara in Delhi, exhibited his grit and attacking game to wriggle out of tough situations.

Against Atish Todkar, took the lead who thrice, Aman relied on his superb endurance and engaging skills to manage an 11-7 victory in the semifinals. He rallied from 5-6 to effect three takedowns against Udit in the final and recorded an 11-6 win.

Punjab wrestler Sahil upset Commonwealth Games and multiple Asian championships medallist Satyawart Kadian. Sahil fought back to take a 4-3 lead with two minutes to go and showed his strong defence and swift counterattacks to secure a 6-3 win in the 97kg final.

World junior bronze medallist Sujeet Kalkal posted a convincing 10-0 win over Utkarsh Kale inside the first period for his maiden crown in 65kg.

On his debut, Sagar Jaglan defeated an experienced Narsingh Yadav 11-0 in the 74kg title clash.