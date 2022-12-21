Wrestling Nationals: Aman Sehrawat retains 57kg title on opening day

Wrestling

Punjab wrestler Sahil upset Commonwealth Games and multiple Asian championships medallist Satyawart Kadian to win the 97kg title.

VISAKHAPATNAM 21 December, 2022
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: World under-23 champion Aman Sehrawat retained the men’s freestyle 57kg title on the opening day of the National wrestling championships in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

World under-23 champion Aman Sehrawat fought back to win his semifinal and final bouts to retain the men’s freestyle 57kg title on the opening day of the National wrestling championships at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

Aman, hailing from the Chhatrasal akhara in Delhi, exhibited his grit and attacking game to wriggle out of tough situations.

Against Atish Todkar, took the lead who thrice, Aman relied on his superb endurance and engaging skills to manage an 11-7 victory in the semifinals. He rallied from 5-6 to effect three takedowns against Udit in the final and recorded an 11-6 win.

Punjab wrestler Sahil upset Commonwealth Games and multiple Asian championships medallist Satyawart Kadian. Sahil fought back to take a 4-3 lead with two minutes to go and showed his strong defence and swift counterattacks to secure a 6-3 win in the 97kg final.

World junior bronze medallist Sujeet Kalkal posted a convincing 10-0 win over Utkarsh Kale inside the first period for his maiden crown in 65kg.

On his debut, Sagar Jaglan defeated an experienced Narsingh Yadav 11-0 in the 74kg title clash.

MEDALLISTS
Men’s freestyle
57kg: 1. Aman Sehrawat (RSPB), 2. Udit (Har), Rahul (Del) and Atish Todkar (Mah)
61kg: 1. Pankaj (SSCB), 2. Rahul (Mah), 3. Ravinder (Har) and Suraj Kakate (RSPB)
65kg: 1. Sujeet Kalkal (Har), 2. Utkarsh Kale (RSPB), 3. Jaskaran Singh (Pun) and Ravinder (SSCB)
74kg: 1. Sagar Jaglan (Har), 2. Narsingh Yadav (Mah), 3. Pritam (RSPB) and Yash Tushir (Del)
86kg: 1. Vicky (Har), 2. Jonty Kumar (UP), 3. Sanjeet (SSCB) and Rahul Rathi (RSPB)
92kg: 1. Prithviraj (SSCB), 2. Parveen (RSPB), 3. Parveen Kumar (Har) and Anil (Del)
97kg: 1. Sahil (Pun), 2. Satyawart Kadian (RSPB), 3. Kapil (UP) and Sahil (Del)
125kg: 1. Dinesh (SSCB), 2. Akash Antil (UP), 3. Dharminder (Pun) and Anirudh Kumar (Del).

