Babita Phogat joins Oversight Committee panel formed against WFI

Former wrestler Babita Phogat has joined the oversight committe formed to investigate the allegations on Wrestling Federation (WF) of India on Tuesday.

The Oversight Committee is also doing an enquiry into the allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and/intimidation, financial irregularities and administrative lapses of the WFI, as leveled by prominent sportspersons.

The committee was formed during IOA’s emergency Executive Council meeting earlier this month, which was attended by the likes of Abhinav Bindra, and Yogeshwar along with IOA president PT Usha and joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey.

Babita Phogat now becomes the 6th member of the Oversight Committee, being headed by Khel Ratna Awardee MC Mary Kom, Chairperson, Athletes Commission, Khel Ratna Awardee Yogeshwar Dutt, executive council member, IOA , Dhyanchand awardee Trupti Murgunde, member Mission Olympic Cell, Radhica Sreeman, Ex-Executive Director, TEAMS, Sports Authority of India, and Crd (Retd) Rajesh Rajagopalan, Ex-CEO, Target Olympic Podium Scheme.