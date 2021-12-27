Bajrang reaches Moscow for pre-season training

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia reached Moscow on Monday for a 26-day wrestling pre-season training stint, scheduled until January 21.

“I chose Russia as its wrestlers win most of the medals in the Olympics and World championships. I will benefit from training with the experienced wrestlers here,” said Bajrang on his first camp after the Olympics.

Jitender Kumar and Anand Kumar have accompanied Bajrang as his sparring partner and physiotherapist respectively.

READ | WFI president slaps overaged wrestler at U-15 Nationals

The Union Sports Ministry’s Mission Olympics Cell (MOC) has approved Bajrang’s trip at an overall cost of Rs 7.53 lakh, said a statement.

The ace wrestler, who is considered a medal contender in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games next year and the 2024 Paris Olympics, will compete in the Ranking Series events in Italy and Turkey in February and the Asian Championships in Mongolia in April.