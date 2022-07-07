Bajrang's training trip to US ahead of CWG 2022 delayed due to visa issues

Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia's preparation for the Commonwealth Games have been affected as he is yet to receive his UK visa.

The 28-year-old, who won gold in the previous CWG edition, was supposed to travel to the Michigan University in the United States for training ahead of CWG but has been forced to stay back in India due to a delay in getting his UK visa.

The CWG will be held in Birmingham from July 28.

"I was supposed to leave last month but I have had to stay back due to visa issues. Your training is bound to be affected if there is delay in what you had planned to do," he told reporters at the CWG send off ceremony.

Wrestler Deepak Punia, who competed in Tokyo Olympics, was also cleared by SAI to train with Bajrang in Michigan. He too was present at the ceremony here on Thursday.

Bajrang won bronze in Tokyo Olympics and is a three time medallist at the World Championships.