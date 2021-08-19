World Junior Wrestling Championships: Bipasha gets India another silver

Bipasha got India another silver medal after losing to Kylie Renee Welker of the USA in the women's 76kg gold medal match at the World junior wrestling championships here on Thursday.

Bipasha was outclassed by Kylie 10-0 in one minute and 25 seconds of the final. The American won the bout on the basis of technical superiority.

Sanju Devi and Bhateri booked their berths in the finals of women’s 62kg and 65kg weight categories respectively.

Sanju defeated Luisa Scheel of Germany (5-2), Iva Geric of Croatia (4-3) and Birgul Soltanova of Azerbaijan (8-5) to set up a title clash with Russian Alina Kasabieva.

Bhateri beat Khadija Jlassi of Tunisia (2-1) and Amina Capezan of Romania (2-2, via criteria) to set a date with Irina Ringaci of Moldova.

Simran (50kg) and Sito (55kg) claimed bronze medals. Simran got the better of Belarusian Natalia Varakina (7-3), while Sito outsmarted Melda Dernekci of Turkey (11-0).

In other bronze medal matches, Kusum (59kg) lost to Azerbaijani Zhala Aliyeva (3-1), while Arju (68kg) gave a walkover to Zsuzsanna Molnar of Belarus due to an injury.

Saneh (72kg), who lost to American Kennedy Alexis Blades (11-0) in the semifinals, will fight for the bronze medal.

Yash (74kg), Pruthviraj Patil (92kg) and Anirudh Kumar (125kg) beat Stambul Zhanybek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan (12-6), Ivan Kirillov of Russia (2-1) and Aydin Ahmadov of Azerbaijan (7-2) respectively to gather bronze medals on Wednesday.