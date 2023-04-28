Wrestling

Delhi police to file FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Delhi police has agreed to register an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh following allegations of sexual harassment.

Team Sportstar
NEW DELHI 28 April, 2023 15:16 IST
NEW DELHI 28 April, 2023 15:16 IST
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik alongwith other Wrestlers addressing a press conference against the WFI Chief at Jantar Mantar.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik alongwith other Wrestlers addressing a press conference against the WFI Chief at Jantar Mantar. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Delhi police has agreed to register an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh following allegations of sexual harassment.

Delhi police has agreed to register an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh following allegations of sexual harassment.

The wrestlers protesting at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar appealed to Supreme Court after failing to convince Delhi Police to register an FIR on their April 21 complaint in which seven national and international medallists, including a minor, alleged sexual harassment.

Also Read
Wrestlers Protest Supreme Court hearing LIVE: CJI Chandrachud directs Delhi Police to file FIR vs Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, provide security to minor complainant

The Supreme Court recorded Solicitor General’s submission that an FIR will be registered, taking on record an affidavit placed by senior advocate Kapil Sibal in a sealed cover regarding “apparent danger to the safety of a minor girl who is an alleged victim of sexual harassment”

The SC directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to conduct a threat assessment and provide adequate security for the minor girl. 

The Solicitor General allowed liberty to share the copy of the affidavit in the sealed cover with the Delhi Police Commissioner, who shall maintain utmost confidentiality.

The court makes it clear that the Commissioner is free to conduct a similar threat assessment on the safety of the other six wrestlers and take a call on whether or not provide them security.

“We have a lot of expectations (for justice) from the Supreme Court because as much as we’ve heard, (Justice D. Y.) Chandrachud Sir always stands with the truth. We will continue to protest until we get justice.” said Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia on the sidelines of the protest.

More to follow...

Read more stories on Wrestling.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Sakshi Malik returns to winning ways

India at Tokyo 2020: Wrestler Bajrang Punia - Athlete profile

Slide shows

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Sakshi's road to bronze medal

Sakshi Malik's day out

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us