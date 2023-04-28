Delhi police to file FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Delhi police has agreed to register an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh following allegations of sexual harassment.

The wrestlers protesting at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar appealed to Supreme Court after failing to convince Delhi Police to register an FIR on their April 21 complaint in which seven national and international medallists, including a minor, alleged sexual harassment.

The Supreme Court recorded Solicitor General’s submission that an FIR will be registered, taking on record an affidavit placed by senior advocate Kapil Sibal in a sealed cover regarding “apparent danger to the safety of a minor girl who is an alleged victim of sexual harassment”

The SC directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to conduct a threat assessment and provide adequate security for the minor girl.

The Solicitor General allowed liberty to share the copy of the affidavit in the sealed cover with the Delhi Police Commissioner, who shall maintain utmost confidentiality.

The court makes it clear that the Commissioner is free to conduct a similar threat assessment on the safety of the other six wrestlers and take a call on whether or not provide them security.

“We have a lot of expectations (for justice) from the Supreme Court because as much as we’ve heard, (Justice D. Y.) Chandrachud Sir always stands with the truth. We will continue to protest until we get justice.” said Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia on the sidelines of the protest.

