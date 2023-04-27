Wrestling

IOA sets up ad-hoc committee to manage Wrestling Federation of India

The committee will overlook the election for the post of WFI president after incumbent Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh resigned from the post following allegations of sexual harassment.

CHENNAI 27 April, 2023 20:54 IST
FILE PHOTO: The IOA appointed a two-member ad-hoc committee to overlook the operations of the Wrestling Federation of India.

FILE PHOTO: The IOA appointed a two-member ad-hoc committee to overlook the operations of the Wrestling Federation of India. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A two member ad-hoc committee will run the office of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), the Indian Olympic Association announced on Thursday.

The committee will comprise of Bhupender Singh Bajwa, IOA executive council member and Suma Shirur, sportsperson of outstanding merit of IOA.

“IOA will also appoint a retired High Court Judge to the Ad-Hoc Committee for fair and transparent election. The committee will be responsible to manage the affairs of the federation including selection and participation of sportspersons in international events,” the body said in a release.

The election for the post of WFI president was earlier scheduled to be held on May 7 until the Ministry of Youth Affairs declared it null and void and asked the IOA to form an ad-hoc committee.

Indian wrestlers are currently protesting in New Delhi against the former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The Supreme Court of India is set to hear a plea by the wrestler for the registration of amn FIR against Singh over alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

