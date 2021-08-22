World Junior Wrestling Championships: Ravi Malik loses bronze play-off

Ravi Malik lost his bronze medal match to Georgian Saba Mamaladze in the World junior wrestling championships in Ufa, Russia, on Sunday.

In the 82kg Greco Roman contest, Ravi was outclassed by Mamaladze in less than a minute. The swift Georgian employed a takedown, a throw and a push-out to establish a 7-0 lead in quick time.

He made it 8-0 soon to win the bout on the basis of technical superiority.

Narinder Cheema’s hopes for a medal ended when he was beaten 9-0 by Norwegian Marcus Worren in a 97kg repechage round match.

The Indian Greco Roman wrestlers could not get any medal.