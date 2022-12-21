Wrestling

New Delhi to host 2023 Asian Wrestling Championship

The Asian Championship will be held in New Delhi for the second time in three years. The Indian capital hosted the tournament in February 2020.

PTI
NEW DELHI 21 December, 2022 16:35 IST
NEW DELHI 21 December, 2022 16:35 IST
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: The 2023 senior Asian Championship will be held in New Delhi.

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: The 2023 senior Asian Championship will be held in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Asian Championship will be held in New Delhi for the second time in three years. The Indian capital hosted the tournament in February 2020.

The 2023 senior Asian Championship will be held in New Delhi from March 28 to April 2, announced the United World Wrestling (UWW) which has also allowed a two-kilogram weight tolerance for wrestlers at Ranking Series events from the next year.

The Asian Championship will be held in New Delhi for the second time in three years. The Indian capital hosted the tournament in February 2020.

Also Read
National wrestling championships: Eyes on upcoming stars Aman Sehrawat, Antim Panghal in absence of big names

The 2kg weight tolerance was approved by the UWW Bureau on Monday when it met to finalise the calendar for 2023.

“The two-kilogram weight tolerance was also put forward to the Bureau and it was readily accepted. The move will promote wrestler to compete in their preferred weight class instead of an upper weight classes in future Ranking Series events,” according to the United World Wrestling (UWW) website.

Read more stories on Wrestling.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Sakshi Malik returns to winning ways

India at Tokyo 2020: Wrestler Bajrang Punia - Athlete profile

Slide shows

Sakshi Malik's day out

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us