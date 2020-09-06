More Sports Wrestling Wrestling Wrestler Rahul Aware tests positive for COVID-19 World Championship bronze medallist wrestler Rahul Aware has tested positive for coronavirus after his arrival at SAI's Sonepat Centre for the national camp. PTI New Delhi 06 September, 2020 21:34 IST Rahul Aware is the fifth Indian wrestler to test positive for coronavirus. - AP Photo PTI New Delhi 06 September, 2020 21:34 IST World Championship bronze medallist wrestler Rahul Aware has tested positive for coronavirus after his arrival at the Sports Authority Of India’s (SAI) Sonepat Centre for the national camp.Aware is the fifth Indian wrestler to test positive for coronavirus after Vinesh Phogat, Deepak Punia, Navin and Krishan. He had won a bronze in non-Olympic 61kg weight category at the Worlds in Nur-Sultan, last year. Read: Deepak Punia discharged from hospital, advised home isolation “As per protocol Aware has now been shifted to a SAI empaneled hospital as a precautionary measure and for further monitoring,” the SAI said in a statement.“Aware has been in quarantine since his arrival at the camp and didn’t come in contact with any other athelete or staff members since his arrival.” Deepak Punia has been discharged from the hospital and kept in home isolation since he was asymptomatic. Vinesh has also recovered after testing negative twice but continues to remain in home isolation as precautionary measure. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.