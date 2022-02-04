Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia to be part of special training camp in Bulgaria

Some top wrestlers, including Tokyo Olympics medalists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia, will be part of a special training camp in Teteven, Bulgaria, from February 5 to 23.

The 14-member squad will include four freestyle and four Greco-Roman wrestlers apart from four sparring partners and two coaches.

On their return, they will join the National camp for 83 male wrestlers at Sonipat.

As many as 48 women wrestlers will be part of the National camp in Lucknow from February 7 to March 31.

“We appreciate the speedy approval from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for the wrestlers' camp and special training ahead of the Asian championships, the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games,” said Wrestling Federation of India president Shri Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.