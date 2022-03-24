Ravi Dahiya gets walkover in Asian Wrestling Championship trials; Bajrang through as well

Tokyo Olympics medallists Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg) and Bajrang Punia (65kg) won their respective Asian wrestling championships selection trials held in Delhi on Thursday.

The men’s freestyle and Greco Roman trials were held to pick the Indian sides for the continental event to be held at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, from April 19 to 24.

Ravi, Bajrang and Olympian Deepak Punia got direct entries to the final. Ravi got a walkover from National champion and fellow Chhatrasal akhara mate Aman.

Bajrang, who recovered from injuries and returned to competitive wrestling after the Olympics, rallied to beat National champion Rohit. Deepak defeated international Vinod.