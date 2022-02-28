More Sports Wrestling Wrestling Ravi Dahiya wins gold at Yasar Dogu ranking series Tokyo Olympics silver medalllist Ravi Dahiya won gold on Sunday after defeating Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev 11-10 in the 61 kg finals of the Yasar Dogu Ranking Series in Istanbul. Team Sportstar 28 February, 2022 09:24 IST File Photo of Ravi Dahiya. - MOORTHY RV Team Sportstar 28 February, 2022 09:24 IST Tokyo Olympics silver medalllist Ravi Dahiya won gold on Sunday after defeating Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev 11-10 in the 61 kg finals of the Yasar Dogu Ranking Series in Istanbul.On the other side, wrestlers Deepak Punia, Aman and Gyanendra secured bronze medals. Punia defeated Elkhan Assadov of Kazakhstan 7-1 in the 92 kg category, while Aman and Gyanendra won bronze in the 57kg freestyle and 60 kg greco-roman category respectively. Read more stories on Wrestling. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :