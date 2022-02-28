Wrestling

Ravi Dahiya wins gold at Yasar Dogu ranking series

Tokyo Olympics silver medalllist Ravi Dahiya won gold on Sunday after defeating Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev 11-10 in the 61 kg finals of the Yasar Dogu Ranking Series in Istanbul.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
28 February, 2022 09:24 IST

File Photo of Ravi Dahiya.   -  MOORTHY RV

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
28 February, 2022 09:24 IST

Tokyo Olympics silver medalllist Ravi Dahiya won gold on Sunday after defeating Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev 11-10 in the 61 kg finals of the Yasar Dogu Ranking Series in Istanbul.

On the other side, wrestlers Deepak Punia, Aman and Gyanendra secured bronze medals. Punia defeated Elkhan Assadov of Kazakhstan 7-1 in the 92 kg category, while Aman and Gyanendra won bronze in the 57kg freestyle and 60 kg greco-roman category respectively.

Read more stories on Wrestling.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Honour the Heroes
Honour the Heroes