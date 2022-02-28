Ravi Dahiya wins gold at Yasar Dogu ranking series

Tokyo Olympics silver medalllist Ravi Dahiya won gold on Sunday after defeating Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev 11-10 in the 61 kg finals of the Yasar Dogu Ranking Series in Istanbul.

On the other side, wrestlers Deepak Punia, Aman and Gyanendra secured bronze medals. Punia defeated Elkhan Assadov of Kazakhstan 7-1 in the 92 kg category, while Aman and Gyanendra won bronze in the 57kg freestyle and 60 kg greco-roman category respectively.