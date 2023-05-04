Wrestling

We are ready to return all our medals and awards: Vinesh, Bajrang after scuffle with police

Around 11 pm on Wednesday, a scuffle broke out at Jantar Mantar between the protesting wrestlers when they were bringing in folding beds for their night stay and the on-duty police personnel who allegedly began enquiring about that.

PTI
New Delhi 04 May, 2023 12:18 IST
(front L-R) Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal, Indian wrestlers Sangeeta Phogat, Vinesh Phogat Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia talk to the media.

Hurt by the boorish behaviour of the Delhi Police, protesting wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on Thursday offered to return their medals and awards to the government, saying these honours are of no use if they are being subjected to such humiliation.

The wrestlers have been sitting on a protest in the national capital since April 23, demanding the arrest of WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of seven wrestlers including a minor.

Wrestlers, Delhi Police scuffle at Jantar Mantar; Vinesh Phogat’s brother injured

“If this is how the wrestlers will be treated, what will we do with the medals? Rather we will live a normal life and return all the medals and awards to the Indian Government,” Bajrang, an Olympic bronze medallist, told reporters on Thursday morning.

“When police is pushing us, abusing us, misbehaving then they don’t see that we are Padma Shri awardee, and not only me, there is Sakshi (Malik) also,” he said referring to the Rio Olympics bronze medallist.

“They are misbehaving with us. Women and daughters are sitting on the streets, begging for kindness but no one is bothered about getting justice.” There was heavy security at the Jantar Mantar site following last night’s ruckus between the wrestlers and few Delhi police personnel, leading to injuries to two protesters.

“Take it (medals) all away. We have been humiliated so much. We are fighting for our respect but we are being crushing under their feet. Does all men have the right to abuse women?,” said Vinesh, who is Khel Ratna awardee.

“We will return all our medals, even give our life but at least get us justice.”

