Asian champ Sarita Mor remains committed to Olympic dream

While the lockdown has given Asian champion wrestler Sarita Mor time to dedicate to her household and to tend to her mango orchard during, she's also constantly working on bettering her game.

Sarita is lucky to have her husband Rahul Mann, a former Asian championship medal-winning wrestler, as her training partner. “Rahul tells me where to focus and which areas of my game need attention. Since he is there, I don’t need to look for a training partner,” Sarita told Sportstar on Sunday.

“The focus is on physical fitness. I also work to improve my techniques.”

The 25-year-old is enjoying a refreshing break. “Since my life revolved around training, competitions and camps, I never got such a break. I am looking after my house, cooking and training with my husband at a farmhouse (of a close relative) in a nearby village (close to Delhi) in Sonipat district. Today we thought of collecting some mangoes from our orchard.”

Sarita Mor celebrates her Asian Championship win with her husband Rahul Mann.S - Special Arrangement

The wrestler added that she remains steadfast in her pursuit for an Olympics berth, which will need her to scale down to the 57kg category.

“I may have won the Asian title in a non-Olympic weight (59kg), but my focus is bagging a quota place in 57kg. Many wrestlers across the world do that. You need to participate in good competitions. Switching a kilogram or two is no big deal.”

About the stiff competition in the 57kg category among some of India's top wrestlers – including Worlds bronze medallist Pooja Dhanda, Asian bronze medal winner Anshu Tomar and Asian junior silver medallist Mansi Ahlawat – Sarita said, “Indian girls are good at strength and stamina, while others are good at techniques. When we fight among ourselves, one side of our game is taken care of.”

On her rivalry with Pooja, Sarita said the fight was only on the mat. “She is senior to me. In the camp, we train together, fight against each other twice a week, sit together and spend time after training. Winning and losing go on. The competition is restricted to the mat only,” said Sarita.