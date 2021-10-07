Sarita Mor wins bronze at World Wrestling Championships

Sarita Mor defeated Sweden's Johanna Lindborg 8-2 to bag the bronze medal in the 59kg category at the World Wrestling Championships on Thursday. She becomes the sixth Indian woman wrestler to win a bronze medal at the World Championships.

It was India's second medal of this edition of the World Championships as Anshu Malik won silver in the 57kg category. The 20-year-old put up a brave show but lost to two-time Olympic medallist Helen Maroulis of the USA in the final.

The Indian women have now bettered their best ever show at the Worlds as Geeta Phogat Babita Phogat's bronze medals in 2012 was the country's best show until Thursday.

Sarita stunned the Swede with an early four-pointer and added two more points to her tally with a quick take-down. The reigning Asian champion took a commanding 6-0 lead by the break and pulled off another breathtaking move to race to a 8-0 lead.

She conceded a take-down late in the bout but had a big enough lead to come out winner. It was her sixth attempt to win a medal at the worlds, having failed to do so at one U-23 and four senior worlds.

Meanwhile, Divya Kakran (72kg) lost her repechage round in the morning session to Mongolia's Davaanasan Enkh Amar and expectedly, the Greco Roman wrestlers put up a disappointing show.

Sandeep (55kg), Vikas (72kg), Sajan (77kg) and Harpreet Singh (82kg) bowed out of the competition. Only Sajan managed to win one bout while the other three lost their respective openers.

(With inputs from PTI)