Olympic-bound wrestler Sumit Malik fails dope test, provisionally suspended

Olympic-bound Indian wrestler Sumit Malik has been provisionally suspended after failing a dope test during the recent Qualifiers in Bulgaria, just weeks ahead of the Tokyo Games.

It marks the second consecutive instance of a wrestler failing a dope test before the Olympics -- the previous being ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics when Narsingh Pancham Yadav was handed a four-year doping suspension.

Malik, the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the 125kg category at the Bulgaria event, which was the last chance for wrestlers to earn quotas. The 28-year-old's dream of competing at the event starting July 23 seems as good as over with this.

"The UWW (United World Wrestling) informed the Wrestling Federation of India yesterday that Sumit has failed the dope test. Now he has to give his B sample on June 10," said a WFI source.

Malik has been nursing a knee injury that he suffered during the national camp before the Olympic Qualifiers.

He had competed at the Asian Qualifiers in Almaty in April but had failed to secure a quota.

He then competed at the Asian Championship at the same venue and returned with a medal-less performance.

However, at the World Olympic Qualifiers in Sofia held in May, Malik booked his Tokyo berth by reaching the final, which he eventually forfeited due to the same knee injury.

"He must have taken something unknowingly. Maybe he was taking some Ayurvedic medicine to treat his injured knee, and that might have contained some banned substances," said the source.

"But these wrestlers should have been careful. They know the risks involved by taking such medicines," he added.

If Malik's B sample also returns positive, he can be banned from the sport.

He has the right to challenge the suspension. But the verdict will not be out in time for him to compete at the Olympics.

India earned eight wrestling quotas for the Tokyo edition, with four men and as many women wrestlers qualifying.