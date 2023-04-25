Supreme Court to hear wrestlers plea against WFI president on April 28

The Supreme Court of India will on Friday hear a plea by top Indian wrestlers including for the registration of an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over the alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the petition in front of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

“...the police are not acting. Look at the allegations. ...Even police personnel can be prosecuted for not registering an FIR [first information report].” Sibal told the court.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud admitted the allegations were serious. “There are serious allegations contained in the petition at [the] behest of wrestlers who have represented India with regard to sexual harassment. Issue notice, returnable on Friday.” Chandrachud said.

The court further stated that the identity of the petitioners would be redacted and the complaints placed in a sealed cover “The identity of the petitioners shall be redacted.. only the redacted part shall be made available in the public domain. The complaints which form a part of an attachment in sealed cover shall again be re sealed.” the CJI said.

The court further issued a notice to the Delhi Police.

The wrestlers who are currently protesting at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar moved the court after failing to convince Delhi Police to register an FIR on their April 21 complaint in which seven national and international medallists, including a minor, alleged sexual harassment by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a member of parliament from Kaiserganj.