U-23 Wrestling World C’ships 2024: India’s Vishvajit More wins men’s 55kg Greco Roman bronze; Anjly through to final

Vishvajit More secured India's first medal at the Under-23 Wrestling World Championships 2024 in Tirana, Albania, winning the bronze in the men's 55kg Greco-Roman category on Wednesday.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 13:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Vishvajit More wins men’s 55kg Greco Roman bronze.
Vishvajit More wins men’s 55kg Greco Roman bronze. | Photo Credit: SAI | X
infoIcon

Vishvajit More wins men’s 55kg Greco Roman bronze. | Photo Credit: SAI | X

Vishvajit More secured India’s first medal at the Under-23 Wrestling World Championships 2024 in Tirana, Albania, winning the bronze in the men’s 55kg Greco-Roman category on Wednesday.

He triumphed over Adam Ulbashev with a score of 14-10 in a thrilling match. This achievement marks India’s first medal in this championship.

Ali Abdollah Ahmadi Vafa claimed the gold medal by defeating Rashad Mammadov 11-3, while Kohel Yamagiwa shared the bronze with More.

More had lost the semifinal to Vafa 5-14 despite having an early lead.

In earlier events, Anjly advanced to the final in the women’s 59kg category after winning by fall against Italy’s Aurora Russo, finishing the semifinal with a score of 4-0. Anjly is set to face Solimiia Vynnyk of Ukraine in the final.

