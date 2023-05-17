Wrestling

U-17, U-23 Asian C’ships wrestling selection trials held under ad hoc committee receive record entries

The selection trials to pick the Indian team for the upcoming U-23 and U-17 Asian Championship witnessed tremendous response with the IOA-constituted ad hoc committee managing the sport receiving record 1700 entries.

PTI
New Delhi 17 May, 2023 16:06 IST
New Delhi 17 May, 2023 16:06 IST
Representative Image

Representative Image | Photo Credit:

The selection trials to pick the Indian team for the upcoming U-23 and U-17 Asian Championship witnessed tremendous response with the IOA-constituted ad hoc committee managing the sport receiving record 1700 entries.

The selection trials to pick the Indian team for the upcoming U-23 and U-17 Asian Championship witnessed tremendous response with the IOA-constituted ad hoc committee managing the sport receiving record 1700 entries.

The ad-hoc panel received a total of 1704 entries for the four-day trials to be held at NIS Patiala and SAI Regional Centre in Sonepat from May 17 to 20.

The Asian Championships for Under-17 and Under-23 wresters will be held in Bishkek from June 10-18.

Ad hoc panel member and selection committee chairman Bhupinder Singh Bajwa visited both the venues on Tuesday and was satisfied with the preparation.

Also Read
Wrestlers mull taking their protest to Ram Lila ground

“The Indian teams will participate in the 2023 U23 & U17 Asian Wrestling Championship. The arrangements for holding the trials were excellent,” Bajwa said in a statement.

“The ad-hoc Committee received 1704 nos. record entries in U23 FS (free style): 393, GR (greco-roman): 220, WW (women wrestling): 151. In U17 FS: 490, GR: 207, WW: 243 for participation in the Selection Trials.” The selection panel to pick free style wrestlers comprises Bajwa, chief coach Jagmander Singh and Ramesh Kumar Gulia.

The greco roman and women wrestling teams will be picked by a selection committee which comprises former shooter Suma Shirur, Mahasingh Rao, Alka Tomar and Neha Rathi.

The IOA-constituted ad hoc panel has been entrusted with running the Wrestling Federation of India’s day-to-day affairs and conduct of its election within 45 days of its formation after Brij Bhushan Singh was asked to step down following allegations of sexual harassment against him by seven women grapplers.

The panel came into existence following the IOA executive committee’s meeting on April 27.

Read more stories on Wrestling.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Vinesh Phogat: We didn’t win medals to be treated this way - Wrestlers clash with Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar

WATCH- Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: Supreme Court order explained

WATCH- Vinesh Phogat: The fight is to save wrestling and Indian sports from people like Brij Bhushan; full press conference

Slide shows

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Sakshi's road to bronze medal

Sakshi Malik's day out

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us