UWW makes changes rules to reward active wrestlers

In order to make the bouts more attractive, the United World Wrestling (UWW) Bureau has made some rule changes with immediate effect.

In one of the important changes, UWW has decided to reward the more active wrestler. “With the updated rules, the active wrestler will receive points for any attacking moves and one point if his/her opponent fails to score during the 30-second activity period,” said a UWW statement.

RELATED| Jitender Yadav set to coach Indian women's wrestling team

Earlier, the active wrestler used to get the points either for his moves or for the opponent’s inactivity during such a period. The new rules have become stricter towards the wrestlers fleeing the mat or the hold (of an opponent).

Now, such a wrestler will be penalised with a caution and a point even before being served with a verbal warning. The penalty point will be awarded over and above the points scored through moves.

The UWW Bureau has also modified a rule relating to winning ‘by fall.’ “If a wrestler is in a dangerous position and simulates an injury (by screaming) while his/her opponent is looking for the fall, the referee will no longer stop the bout. In this case, the referee will ask for the fall and the mat chairman will confirm it,” said the statement.

RELATED| Olympic medallists Bajrang and Ravi choose to train with Indian coaches till Paris Olympics

There is a change related to the challenge to a decision awarding certain points. “Coaches can now request for a challenge after the points are published on the scoreboard or five seconds after the wrestlers come to the neutral position. This is a change from the earlier rule where the coaches only had five seconds to challenge after the score in question was published on the scoreboard.”

The UWW has decided to distribute the qualification round draws equally to provide better balance to the upper and lower parts of the main draws.

The UWW removed the verbal warning for passivity for under-15, under-17 (cadet) and veterans as periods are shorter (two minutes) than that (three minutes) in under-20 (junior), under-23 and seniors competitions.