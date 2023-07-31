MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

1565081105.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Four in fray for WFI president post; Brij Bhushan camp files nominations

After two days without any nominations, altogether 18 nominations from 17 candidates of the Brij Bhushan camp and 12 from his rival camp, including some government employees, filed nominations.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 21:24 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
None from the beleaguered Brij Bhushan’s family are standing for any post in the WFI.
None from the beleaguered Brij Bhushan’s family are standing for any post in the WFI. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

None from the beleaguered Brij Bhushan’s family are standing for any post in the WFI. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sanjay Singh and Darshan Lal were among the prominent candidates from outgoing president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s camp to file their nominations on Monday for the upcoming Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections.

After two days without any nominations, altogether 18 nominations from 17 candidates of the Brij Bhushan camp and 12 from his rival camp, including some government employees, filed nominations.

Brij Bhushan’s loyalist Sanjay from Uttar Pradesh will contest for the post of president, while Darshan from Chandigarh has staked his claim for the secretary general’s post. Satya Pal Singh Deshwal has sought a second term as treasurer.

None from the beleaguered Brij Bhushan’s family are standing for any post in the WFI.

It is learnt that 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran, who was a witness in the sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan, from Odisha and Dushyant Sharma from Jammu and Kashmir submitted their nominations for the president’s post. Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) secretary Prem Chand Lochab, representing Gujarat, got into the race for the post of secretary.

Sources said the Brij Bhushan camp, which claimed the support of 22 out of 25 units on Sunday, lost the support of one unit after the Jammu and Kashmir association moved to the other side.

According to information, four candidates are vying for the WFI president’s post, while three have submitted their nominations for the secretary’s and two for the treasurer’s post.

Related stories

Related Topics

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh /

Wrestling Federation of India /

Commonwealth Games /

WFI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal offers €140m for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. Four in fray for WFI president post; Brij Bhushan camp files nominations
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs AUS Live Score, Ashes 5th Test, Day 5 Updates: Smith hits half-century, Moeen removes Head
    Team Sportstar
  4. Deodhar Trophy: Shivam Dube powers West to crucial win, North eliminated from finals race
    Mayank
  5. Premier League: England FA to clamp down on players harassing referees
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. Four in fray for WFI president post; Brij Bhushan camp files nominations
    Team Sportstar
  2. WFI Elections: Brij Bhushan claims 22 state units attended meeting
    PTI
  3. Brij Bhushan to convene meeting on July 30 ahead of WFI election nomination closing date
    PTI
  4. Ravi Dahiya undergoes successful surgery after exit from Asian Games trials
    Team Sportstar
  5. WFI elections set for new wrestling president with Brij Bhushan out of contention
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal offers €140m for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. Four in fray for WFI president post; Brij Bhushan camp files nominations
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs AUS Live Score, Ashes 5th Test, Day 5 Updates: Smith hits half-century, Moeen removes Head
    Team Sportstar
  4. Deodhar Trophy: Shivam Dube powers West to crucial win, North eliminated from finals race
    Mayank
  5. Premier League: England FA to clamp down on players harassing referees
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment