Wrestler dies after brawl at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium complex

A 23-year-old wrestler died and his two friends were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by other wrestlers inside the Chhatrasal Stadium complex in north Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar's role is under scanner as he is said to have been present at the time of the brawl. He has been named in the FIR.

The police said that on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, an information regarding firing inside the Chhatrasal Stadium was received at Model Town police station. They reached the spot and found five cars parked in the parking area of the stadium.

During enquiry, it was found that a quarrel had taken place allegedly between Kumar, Ajay, Prince, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others in the parking area. Thereafter, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act at Model Town police station in this regard, they said in a statement.

The injured were shifted to BJRM Hospital for treatment. They were identified as Sagar, a resident of Model Town, Amit Kumar (27), a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, and Sonu (35), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, they said.

"The crime scene as well as all the five vehicles were inspected. During inspection, one double barrel loaded gun with five live cartridges were found in one Scorpio and two wooden sticks were also recovered from the spot.

"All the five vehicles and weapons of offence were seized. The crime scene was further inspected by forensic experts of FSL, Rohini," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.

Sidhu added that information regarding Sagar's death and the injuries suffered by Sonu were received from Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, following which sections 302, 365, 120B of the IPC were registered.

One Prince Dalal (24), a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, has been apprehended in this case, along with one double barrel gun. The police said they have recovered two double barrel guns, seven live cartridges, two wooden sticks and five cars.

Official sources claimed that the incident took place due to a property dispute in the Model Town area. "It was not a case of trespassing. The accused took the victims inside the stadium where they assaulted them in the parking area. Sushil Kumar was present at the spot when the incident happened, however, police are investigating his role in the assault," an official source said.

Speaking to ANI, Sushil said, "They weren't our wrestlers, it happened late last night. We have informed police officials that some unknown people jumped into our premises and fought. No connection of our stadium with this incident.''